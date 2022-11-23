Police submit reports to Calcutta High Court

The body of IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed was found in a hotel room at the institute on October 14.

Kolkata:

IIT-Kharagpur authorities filed a report in the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday giving details of the measures taken by the institute’s management and guards to prevent ragging in its hostel. The Extra Superintendent of Paschim Medinipur District Police in Bengal has also filed a progress report on the investigation into the unnatural death of a third-year student from Assam, Faizan Ahmed.

Ahmed’s body was found in a hotel room at the institute on October 14.

Judge Rajasekhar Mantha, taking note of the reports, ordered the lawyers of the parties involved in the case to maintain strict confidentiality over the contents thereof.

The court also said the case would return to hearing on November 30.

Salim Ahmed, the student’s father, petitioned the High Court to request the formation of a special investigative team to investigate Faizan’s death.

An additional affidavit filed by the petitioner in court during the November 10 hearing was attached to an email dated February 4 which appeared to have been sent to IIT-Kharagpur students by a team of hostel guards .

The court noted that the email mentioned complaints by sophomore undergraduate students of physical and mental harassment by a group of elderly people.

Taking the allegations seriously, the court on November 10 ordered that the students involved in the “ragging” be named by the director of IIT-Kharagpur in his report.

“This court is interested to know what action was taken by the said guards and the management of IIT, Kharagpur, upon receiving information about what appears to this court to be a clear case of ‘ragging’,” Judge Mantha had said.

