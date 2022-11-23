Pregnant Behati Prinsloo celebrates her third baby with Burger King Crown

Have it your way.

As Behati Prinsloo awaiting the arrival of her third child with her husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model showed off her baby bump while rocking an unexpected accessory fit for a queen, uh, king. In photos shared on Instagram, Behati poses in a crinkled white tank top, tight underwear and an old-fashioned Burger King paper crown. She finished skivvies’ silly look with a black spiked collar, effortless wavy hairstyle and blue tongue, thanks to a lollipop in her hand.

Behati captioned the November 22 post, “Baby #3” with a fireworks emoji. (See photos here).

In the comments, several of Behati’s model friends weighed in, like. Lily Aldridge wrote, “The cutest queen!!!! I love you,” while Rosie Huntington Whitely fallen heart eye smiley face emojis.

Camila Morronewho recently broke up with Leonardo DiCaprioaptly commented with a crown emoji.