Qatar 2022 World Cup: Budweiser has a plan for all that beer it can’t sell at the tournament – ‘ultimate championship celebration’

Doha, Qatar — Qatar’s last-minute decision to ban alcohol from World Cup stadiums has left Budweiser with a lot of beer on its hands. The company has an innovative solution to unload it.

Budweiser will ship unsold Buds to the country that wins the tournament, the company said in a tweet. The company confirmed the plans in a statement to CNN Business, writing that it “wants to bring this celebration of FIFA World Cup stadiums to fans in the winning country.”

“We’ll be hosting the ultimate championship celebration for the winning country. Because for the winning fans, they’ve conquered the world. More details will be shared as we get closer to the final,” an Anheuser spokesperson said. -Busch InBev in a statement. statement.

Last week – just days before the start of the World Cup – Qatar announced that all eight stadiums could not sell alcoholic Budweiser, leaving fans with only one option for beer: non-alcoholic Bud Zero. .

Qatar is a Muslim country considered to be very conservative, and it tightly regulates alcohol sales and consumption. In September, officials said ticketed fans could buy alcoholic beer three hours before kick-off and for one hour after the final whistle, but not during the match.

“Following discussions between the host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been taken to concentrate the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing the beer outlets on the perimeter of the 2022 FIFA World Cup stadium in Qatar,” he added. football’s governing body FIFA said last week.

Budweiser tweeted, “Well that’s embarrassing,” although the social media post was quickly deleted.

“As partners of FIFA for over three decades, we look forward to our FIFA World Cup campaign activations around the world celebrating football with our consumers,” a spokesperson said. ‘AB-InBev in an earlier statement. “Some of the planned stadium activations cannot move forward due to circumstances beyond our control.”

AB InBev paid $75 million for FIFA sponsorship, according to multiple reports. Thus, the decision threw a wrench in the company’s marketing plans for the World Cup, as the decision drastically reduces its presence for thousands of fans at the World Cup. However, arguably most of it – his TV commercials with soccer royalty Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. – remain unaffected.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will run until December 18.