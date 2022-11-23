Pin 0 Shares

45-year-old rapper John David Jackson known by his stage name Fabolous, a known DV offender is currently in another relationship while his ex-wife nurses her wounds from the abuse. Fabolous and his wife Emily Bustamante split about a month ago following numerous abuse charges. Meanwhile, that did not scare his Dominican Instagram model PeggyX who… Read More »Rapper Fabolous Seemingly Reveals His New Girlfriend And She’s His Ex-wife Emily Bustamante’s ‘Twin’

The post Rapper Fabolous Seemingly Reveals His New Girlfriend And She’s His Ex-wife Emily Bustamante’s ‘Twin’ appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.