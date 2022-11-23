Retail workers in Los Angeles to get more protections

The Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday passed a new law that requires major retailers to give employees their work schedule at least two weeks in advance — a measure designed to give workers more certainty about their hours.

The law, known as the Fair Work Week Ordinance, also requires companies to give workers at least 10 hours off between shifts or provide extra pay for that work.

Software used by retail stores can predict consumer demand, allowing employers to scale up or down staff. But it can mean irregular hours for workers, say union leaders and activists.

The new law was pushed by the labor-aligned group, the Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy, or LAANE, and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. San Francisco, Seattle, New York and other cities have adopted similar measures.

Heidy Lopez, who works at a Food 4 Less grocery store in Canoga Park, said her work schedule “changes all the time,” making it difficult to plan her week.

She also had instances where she worked late and had to be back at the store by 6 a.m. — a practice of “cloning,” in which employees close a store late at night and return in the morning to open it.

At one point, the 37-year-old worked full-time at Food 4 Less, but switched to part-time when her boss told her she might need to come over the weekend.

Stuart Waldman, president of the Valley Industry and Commerce Assn., was among those who criticized the new law. He predicted this would hurt employers, as they could face penalties if a worker needed an unexpected day off, for example.

“This order is a unique approach that was rushed through without any debate or economic analysis,” Waldman said. “It’s an example of how not to legislate.”

The city council voted in 2019 to write the law, but passage of the final ordinance was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and council pressure for grocery chains to pay so-called “remuneration of heroes” to their workers.

A UCLA study published in 2018 found that 8 out of 10 retail workers have fluctuating work weeks over which they have no control. According to the study, about 77% of retail workers receive less than a week’s notice of their schedules or schedule changes.

Union activists and other supporters argue that the unpredictability of working hours makes it harder to care for children, elderly parents and attend classes and leads to financial insecurity.

City Council member Curren Price said some 70,000 Los Angeles workers would be affected by the law. Many of them are people of color, women and heads of families, he said.

“As we enter the holiday shopping season, we are reminded of our responsibility to support and protect our retail and grocery store workers, many of whom have been on the front lines throughout this pandemic,” said Price to his colleagues during Tuesday’s meeting.

Alaina Pangelina, 33, worked at clothing giant H&M until 2020. She said she was expected to work 40 hours for a few weeks. Other weeks, her schedule fell to 7 p.m., she said.

Pangelina said she also saw workers called in unannounced who had to pay a night nurse to care for elderly relatives who could not be left alone.

“We want to work, and we want to work more,” she said. But the unpredictability of working hours “really impacts workers’ lives”, she said.

By law, an employer must provide each new employee with a “good faith written estimate of the employee’s work schedule.”

Retailers must also provide an employee with “written notice of the employee’s work schedule at least 14 calendar days prior to the start of the work period.”

The law also requires that an employer, before hiring a new employee or using a contractor, temporary service, or employment agency, first offer work to qualified and current employees.

The law would apply to Los Angeles retail businesses with at least 300 employees worldwide, which includes chains such as Target, Ralphs and Home Depot.

Employers who violate the law, which takes effect in April, could face penalties of up to $50 a day.