Ryan Leaf hits out at Twitter troll who compared Jets’ Zach Wilson to former No. 1 draft pick

Ryan Leaf may have won over all NFL fans with his response to an online troll on Tuesday.

The former San Diego Chargers No. 2 pick at the time clashed with a New York Jets fan who tweeted that they were in disbelief that their favorite team “chose Mormon Ryan Leaf” during an apparent dig at Zach Wilson, who came under fire for his play against the New England Patriots.

Wilson attended BYU and is a baptized member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Leaf replied to the fan, “Yes you can, you are the Jets. That’s what you do.”

The Twitter user told Leaf to “shut the f—up” and that Leaf was “worse then (sic) a Mormon who can’t throw a ball straight”. Leaf then brutalized him.

“I’ve had a better life than (sic) Jets fans for the past decade and spent 3 of those years in jail, respectfully of course,” Leaf wrote.

The interaction went viral on Twitter.

Leaf went from one of the top picks in the NFL draft to a bust after failing to perform well enough to stay on a team. He was in the same draft class as Peyton Manning, Randy Moss, Hines Ward and Charles Woodson.

Years after he finished playing, Leaf faced several legal issues but overcame them all.

After his release from prison in 2014, Leaf got his life back on track and has since taken the steps to get into broadcasting. The former quarterback, who earned a degree in broadcast journalism from Washington State’s Murrow School, shadowed ESPN’s Greg McElroy during a game last season, which led to an ESPN audition in March. 2019.