Scene from Cate Blanchett’s ‘Tár’ film hailed for being ‘anti-awakening’

Actress Cate Blanchett’s character, Lydia Tár, can be described as a villain in “Tár,” but a scene in which she challenges a music student’s use of identity politics earns her praise from conservative Twitter.

In a clip from the Oscar-worthy film that has gone viral in recent days, Tár, a world-renowned fictional maestro and rare EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) winner, sits at a piano with the one of her students and asking her opinion on the piece she has just played by German composer Johann Sebastian Bach, Prelude in C major, BWV 846 from the Well-Tempered Clavier.

“You play really well,” replied the student, Max. “But these days, white, male, cis songwriters, that’s just not my thing.”

“Don’t be in such a hurry to be offended,” Tar retorted. “The narcissism of small differences leads to the most boring conformism.”

Earlier, Max told Tár that as a BIPOC, or Black, Indigenous and People of Color, and as a pansexual person, Bach’s “misogynistic life” makes it “hard for him to take his music seriously.”

Tár challenges Max’s reservations with Bach and asks him to consider how these kinds of ideals might affect the young man’s own career.

“But you see, the problem with signing up as an ultrasonic epistemic dissenter is that if Bach’s talent can be narrowed down to his gender, country of birth, religion, etc., then so can yours,” a- she declared, pacing and addressing the whole class.

“Now a day, Max, when you go out into the world and conduct a major or minor orchestra, you might notice that the musicians have more than light bulbs and music on their stands,” Tár continued. “They will also have received assessment sheets, the purpose of which is to evaluate you. Now, what kind of criteria do you expect them to use to do that? Your score reading and your stick technique, or something else? ”

Before Tár has finished speaking, Max gets up, grabs his things, and storms out, but not before calling Tar “f—ing b—-“.

“And you’re a robot,” Tár replied.

“Has Hollywood gone anti-revival???” former Mumford & Sons banjoist Winston Marshall tweeted. “I can’t believe what I just saw.”

“3 brilliant minutes,” tweeted the UK’s New Culture Forum. “It’s hard to believe such a scene was filmed today. Indeed, we know Hollywood’s milquetoast wokery so well that watching this is a decidedly strange experience.”

Others were equally impressed and surprised.

“Never in a million years would I have predicted that the SAVIEST dismantling of woke gender/identity politics would come from a Hollywood actress, yet here we are,” said curator author Jason Howerton. “Cate Blanchett, you dropped that.”

Several others called the clip “base”, a compliment to someone who is himself without caring what others may think.

“Congratulations to Todd Field for writing this little monologue,” said Babylon Bee’s Joel Berry, hailing the “Tár” writer, director and producer.

Tár is however widely portrayed as the film’s antagonist – one with an outsized ego who preys on her favorite young female students. More than one critic has even suggested that she is Harvey Weinstein’s wife. But netizens impressed by her reply to her student from Julliard seemed to agree that the scene in which she defends Bach stands on its own.

Cancellation culture has been pervasive in both academia and Hollywood in recent years, with several celebrities finding themselves “cancelled” for holding certain unpopular opinions.