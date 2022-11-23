SEAN HANNITY: Turkeys weren’t the only ones to get leniency from the administration

Sean Hannity discussed the Biden administration asking to grant clemency to Saudi Arabia and how the Biden admin needs oil from them on “Hannity”.

SEAN HANNITY: Now think about that. In the name of saving Mother Earth, beautiful Mother Earth, right? Biden has shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, restricted oil and gas drilling, but he’s blocking new exploration permits. But at the same time, he’s offering immunity, legal immunity to a guy he said was a murderer. So the Islamic Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, he hopes, will drill more oil for his good deeds, just as his friend Vladimir Putin won his pipeline waiver after the Bidens made millions from Russia while shutting down simultaneously the Keystone XL pipeline.

But keep in mind that the Saudis don’t produce oil in a more environmentally friendly way than we do in the United States. And for the United States to use their oil? Well, he has to be shipped on a mass of gas freighters across the ocean. And if you think Democrats protect the environment, you’re a fool. In fact, they make everything worse. And by the way, Joe is going to pay reparations up to, what, $1,000,000,000 to the countries because of the gas emissions from the United States? Everything it does drives up gas prices, which drives up the cost of everything you buy and every store you go to. I hope you enjoy it.

