See North West Turning Kim Kardashian Into “Mommy Grinch”

it’s starting to look a lot like kristbut at the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashianthe eldest daughter of, North Westrecently gave the Skims founder a holiday makeover, and she looks straight out of Whoville.

In a TikTok shared to their joint account on Nov. 21, North is seen transforming Kim into a glam version of the Grinch, using green makeup and drawing lines to look like his famous wrinkles. The music video, which was perfectly suited to the song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”, was captioned “Mommy Grinch”.

And always ready to make her fashion moment, Kim is seen in the video wearing a bright green long-sleeved shirt that matches her final look to a T.

This isn’t the first time the 9-year-old has called on her makeup artist to create abilities on her mother. In August, North was inspired by the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru and made his mother one of the titular yellow creatures.