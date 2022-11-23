Southern State Students Inducted into PTK Honor Society

Membership in one of higher education’s most recognized honor societies, Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), was strengthened by the induction of several new members at a ceremony held November 17 on the central campus of Southern State Community College.

Founded in 1918, PTK honors academic achievement in two-year colleges. To be considered for membership, a student must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.5 and complete at least 12 credit hours of coursework per semester that can be applied toward an associate degree.

The local chapter, Alpha Omicron Eta, is one of nearly 1,000 chapters in two-year colleges around the world. Membership in PTK – like its four-year college parallel, Phi Beta Kappa – increases opportunities for scholarships and employment in university and college programs.

New inductees, from Southern State, include Michelle Biggs of Brown County, Carly Bingaman of Highland County, Miranda Butler of Highland County, Gabriel Campagna of Fayette County, Kiah Childress of Brown County, Jaidon Florence of Brown County, Lilliana Gilliam of Clermont County, Todd Guden of Highland County, Caydance Gullette of Fayette County, Amanda Hitt of Adams County, Alex Jones of Adams County, Aidan Kirk of Highland County, Rachel Latham of Brown County, Lily Martin of Brown County, Katelynn Newberry of Brown County, Madalyn Ross of Highland County, Alex Smith of Clinton County and Tommie Watts of Highland County.

“The induction ceremony is a wonderful celebration of our members’ academic achievement at SSCC, a ceremony that can be shared with their support team of family, friends, faculty and staff,” said Susan Morris, PTK Student Advisor/Assistant Nursing Instructor. . Morris went on to say, “For some, this is just the beginning of a journey to grow as scholars and leaders.”

PTK officers include 2022-23 President Robert “Alex” Bradshaw, Vice President of Communications Racquel Browder, Vice President of Leadership Todd Guden, Vice President of Service Jamison Reed, and Vice President of Fellowship and Vanessa Rice membership.

“Our current team of officers are leading the SSCC Alpha Omicron Eta Chapter in achieving the coveted 5-Star Chapter status for the 3rd year in a row. I am very proud and excited for the opportunity for our chapter to be recognized in the Ohio Regional and PTK International at the Catalyst PTK Annual Convention to be held in Columbus, Ohio, April 20-22, 2023,” says Morris.

To learn more about PTK at Southern State, please visit www.sscc.edu/students/ptk.shtml.