Summer Desire: The White Lotus turns its sharp gaze towards sex | American television

JTo stay at the White Lotus in Sicily, the fictional hotel at the center of the HBO show’s second season, is to feel exposed. Taken alone, several figures meet the gaze of Renaissance-style murals. Each room contains a statue of a man’s head which, as a hotel staff member explains, honors a Sicilian legend of a beheaded seducer. A disguised door connects the rooms of two married couples. The visual motif for the first season of The White Lotus, set in a Hawaiian resort, was rotten — skin-tight fruit in the title sequence, tropical leaves crawling on bedspreads, the stench of moral corrosion — but that of the second season is more vigorous: wandering eyes, backdoor arrangements, rampant lust.

As in the first, the second season, again written and directed by Mike White, starts with a corpse (in fact, several) then moves back a week. But the real mystery is how tangled the erotic web will get. Sex is both underlying and tidal wave: suggested at a glance; debated at the table between three generations of DiGrasso men (F Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Adam DiMarco); stripped by Cameron (Theo James) to the uptight wife of his college roommate Harper (Aubrey Plaza) in a change of swimsuit ripe for internet chatter; sold by local sex worker Lucia (Simona Tabasco) and her friend, budding singer Mia (Beatrice Grannò).

By the fourth episode (of seven), airing Sunday, the two marriages – Harper to Ethan (Tom Hollander), newly wealthy after selling his business, and Cameron to Daphne (Meghann Fahy), still wealthy on the basis of vague finances from Cameron work – are tense. Lucia and Mia visited four rooms. Characters from an amusement chain spun off from Albie (DiMarco) kiss at opposite ends of the bar. These characters want to feel alive, and to be alive, at least under the Italian sun, is to be excited.

Which, thank God. I, too, would like to feel alive escaping on TV, and there are few shows on TV that do sex well. As in: shows that understand both sex as an expression of power, and sex appeal and the emotions that go with it – jealousy, lust, desire – as currencies to be earned and enjoyed. While the first season of The White Lotus was a ride of use and habit that compromised everyone – a dark but dark and funny take on life – with explicit signs of colonialism, the second season cuts back on transactional relationships. at most. basic and personal. What is the human being if not a mess of hormones and needs, inhibitions and urges?

It’s a smart pivot. The first season was a see-saw dissection of the class, a show that made the most of HBO’s micro-genre prestige about the miserable/terrible rich that landed at just the right time. The White Lotus was a pandemic gamble — a show filmed entirely in one location for six weeks — that premiered after a lonely year in which many white people felt pressured to question their status. The first season was cathartically fluid in the self-soothing language of privilege, how a certain class of people articulate a worldview that justifies both their wealth and their sense of grievance.

The second season again understands that feelings > facts are the key to understanding most human behavior, and again matches the times. “I feel like I’ve been stuck at home, scrolling through my phone for the past three years,” says Portia (Haley Lu Richardson), the assistant towed to Italy by perpetually heart-sick heiress Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge, the only remnant of season 1). Ordered to stay in her room, she longs for an escape from “speech” in the form of something “real”. It’s both cliché and no – who doesn’t want to have a good time, after all that?

Adam DiMarco and Haley Lu Richardson. Photography: Fabio Lovino/HBO

Many shows have nudity or sex; many other shows have a pull tide to draw viewers through episodes (it doesn’t take much). But few shows shake their viewers and characters of desire. HBO’s industry, like The White Lotus, finds eroticism through sex as mutual power transactions, though it is almost entirely rooted in the dynamics of a ruthless workplace (a London-based bank ). Hulu’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends, a follow-up offering to the success of their 2020 Rooney show Normal People (which hit because it took sex seriously as a form of communication), died out with too much undeserved desire. The same goes for Hulu’s Tell Me Lies, which aimed for the heat of self-destructive desire and lands just hot enough.

White accurately described the second season as a “chamber farce with teeth”. It is not necessary to directly target the status anxieties of wealthy white hotel guests to confuse them. Harper thinks she’s better than the vaguely Republican Cameron and Daphne, but won’t admit that she feels threatened by their apparent happiness. Di Grasso’s patriarch, Bert (Abraham), is a shameless horndog whose displays of manhood — not-so-low-key affairs, candid discussions of masturbation at dinner — horrify his brood. Dom’s (Imperioli) absent wife makes it clear in a scathing appeal that she hates him, for reasons his acquisition of Lucia makes clear. Albie is determined not to look like his father, but still finds himself entangled with Lucia.

Lucia and Mia, two Sicilian women neither resort employees nor official guests, could be read as White’s correction for the first season’s criticisms that the show underrepresented native Hawaiians, arguably replicating the colonialist dynamic that he was trying to confuse. Absent from both the thorny backdrop of a Hawaiian resort and pandemic filming restrictions, Lucia and Mia bounce in and out of the hotel, loosening inhibitions and exposing hypocrisies. The two are both the most idealistic – Lucia dreams of going to Los Angeles, Mia of being a professional singer – and the most pragmatic. Sex is money, access and opportunity; drugs are a tool; the work is sometimes painful but above all fun; every relationship is a transaction. It’s good, notes Mia in the fourth episode, to know exactly what we’re getting into.

But it’s also nice to forget. At least until the bodies start dropping, the Italian version of The White Lotus dons more envy in its cursed paradise. Delicious breakfast buffets, beach clubs, spritzes, drugs, sex – it all seems like a honeyed trap than the first time around, even as the waves crashing against the cliffs hint at the darkness. The White Lotus may be less explicitly trained on the privilege of wealth this season, but it’s no less sharp on desire and its delusions.