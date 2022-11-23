Suni Lee talks about ‘impostor syndrome’, prepares for Paris 2024 Olympics

The the college experience is a trying time for any young adult as the comforts of home life finally give way to a semblance of adulthood.

For most, this is their first time on their own, and the first year at school can be tough.

Add to that world fame with 1.7 million followers on Instagram and a olympic gold medalist and the college experience could be downright daunting.

For gymnast Suni Lee, individual all-around gold medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Freshman at Auburn University certainly presented some challenges.

“Everyone knew who I was, so it was kind of hard for me to leave my house,” Lee told Fox News Digital of his arrival at Auburn. “People found out where I lived. They were knocking on my door. Like, there’s a lot of ups and downs, but I love Auburn and I love the Auburn family.

“Everyone at Auburn is so nice, so nice, super supportive. The competitions are all sold out. So it was really exciting last year.”

Lee’s first season at Auburn was a resounding success. She became NCAA champion on balance beam, SEC champion on bars, and NCAA runner-up all-around champion.

Lee was named NCAA First-Team All-American, SEC Rookie of the Year and All-SEC in his first year with the Tigers.

She also became the 10th most valuable NIL athlete at the university, which includes her latest partnership with Clif Bar and the VOICEINSPORT Foundation, which aims to help increase the participation of women at all levels of sport.

“I’m partnering with Clif and the nonprofit VOICEINSPORT Foundation to help bridge the opportunity gap in sport and support women at critical developmental stages of their athletic journey,” said Lee. “Clif is pledging funds to accelerate the VOICEINSPORT advocacy program and support the establishment of 20 VOICEINSPORT Foundation advocacy chapters and 20 Title IX trainings on school campuses across the United States.”

Lee told Fox News Digital that she battled “impostor syndrome” during her freshman year at Auburn as she tried to do something that had never been tried before.

Lee is the first gymnast to compete at the collegiate level after winning gold in the individual all-around at the Olympics.

“I think it was the pressure that got to me, because going from being an Olympic gold medalist to competing in college are two different things,” Lee said. “And I think everyone expected me to go to Auburn and win it all.”

“And in the back of my head, I’m like, ‘I shouldn’t have even won the Olympics. Like, I didn’t deserve it. The other girls should have won.’”

Lee said the “impostor syndrome” stemmed in part from the circumstances of the 2020 Olympics when superstar Simone Biles withdrawn from several competitions.

Biles entered her second Olympics with sky-high expectations, as she was consistently named the greatest gymnast of all time.

But Biles withdrew from several events – citing her sanity and “twist twists” – including the all-around, which Lee won.

“I think it has something to do with it,” Lee told Fox News Digital. “Just because, in previous years, at the Olympic trials and stuff, it was like, ‘I’m competing for second place because we all knew Simone was going to win.’

“So every time I go to a competition, my coach and I would be like, ‘We’re just competing for second place. We are competing to win bars. And bars, that’s something I wanted to win. So when I enter the Olympics, I say to myself: “OK [I’m] just competing for second place and competing to earn some bars and hopefully a medal in whatever we can get and obviously the team. It was just the mindset that I think I let go too far in my head.”

Since winning the gold medal in Tokyo, Lee was unsure if she wanted to continue competing at the highest level, undecided if she wanted to try out for the 2024 Olympic team in Paris.

Last week, Lee made her decision by announcing on social media that the next season at Auburn will be her last as she tries to make the Olympic team for 2024 and defend her all-around title.

“Deep down, I think last year just watching all the girls compete at the world championships kinda got me excited,” Lee said. “And I think deep down, I always tell myself that I haven’t reached my peak yet, and it’s not time for me to be done with the American team.

“And also, I just want to go out there and prove to myself that I can be able to do it. Because at the last Olympics, I kept convincing myself that I shouldn’t have won. And I think that this time I want to be in the Olympics better than I was last time and do it for myself and my coaches because it’s once in a lifetime and I just didn’t want it to be once in a lifetime. a life.

She will attempt to make it far more popular than at her first Olympics and with the world now aiming to topple her from the throne, unlike Lee who seems to come out of nowhere.

Lee knows there will be a different level of attention on her in Paris now that she’s known, but she also says being a gold medalist doesn’t change the amount of work it takes to defend her title.

“I think in some ways I have to see things differently because the last time I wasn’t an Olympic gold medalist. … I have to work and work and work until I can’t anymore” , Lee told Fox News Digital.

“I think with the physical aspect, of course, I have to keep pushing, working, being better than yesterday. And with the mental just saying ‘I’m Suni. I’m not going to do anything more, nothing more. less, and I’m just gonna go out there and do what I’m supposed to do.””