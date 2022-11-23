Supreme Court allows House Democrats to obtain Trump’s tax returns

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for a House committee to receive former President Donald J. Trump’s tax returns, denying his request to block their release in the final weeks of Democratic scrutiny of the chamber.

The court order, which was unsigned and noted no dissent, is the most recent case in which he sided with Mr Trump, who appointed three judges to the bench. The move means the Treasury Department is expected to soon turn over Mr. Trump’s financial records to the House, which has been seeking them since 2019.

Mr Trump’s legal team had urged justices to extend a lower court’s stay as he pursued an appeal to the Supreme Court, saying the House request raised issues too big to leave the Department of Justice. Treasury hand over its cases before they are resolved.

But Douglas N. Letter, the House’s chief counsel, urged the Supreme Court not to intervene, pointing to a new Congress in January. Any further delay “would leave the committee and Congress as a whole little or no time to complete their legislative work,” he wrote in a brief earlier this month.