Teenage girl loses her right EYE after being punched by a thug who threatened a boy with special needs

A California teenager has lost an eye after being assaulted for defending her co-workers’ brother against a bully at a fast food restaurant.

Bianca Palomera, 19, was working at Habit Burger Grill in Antioch on November 12 when she spotted four men harassing a boy with special needs.

She was punched in the face by one of the men after she stepped in and tried to intervene – telling them ‘what you are doing is not right’.

Speaking to KNTV, Bianca said: “He was throwing threats and insults saying he was going to beat him.

‘He said, ‘why does he keep looking in her direction?’ That’s when I stepped in, and said it was wrong.

“He punched me once, and my helmet and goggles flew into my face.”

Shocking surveillance footage of the attack shows the man turning to Bianca and punching her in the face.

The thug, pictured in a black coat with a brown fur hood, left the store quickly and got into a silver BMW

Several customers then join the fray, sparking a fight before Bianca manages to get away from her attacker.

Footage shows the man, dressed in black with a brown fur hood over his coat, can be seen violently lashing out at Bianca as she confronts him.

Another member of staff quickly pushes him away as the man continues to scream and kicks a plant on a counter.

The man then fled the store with three other people, driving off in a silver BMW – which was also caught on camera.

Bianca was rushed to hospital where she was told she would lose her right eye, with the Antioch Police Department currently not making any arrests.

Her family started a GoFundMe page to help cover medical costs, with more than $130,000 already raised.

Bianca recovered at home, adding: ‘It’s the last thing I expected of anything’

A family member posted on social media that she suffered “irreversible injuries which cost her right eye”.

They added that she was rushed to a nearby trauma center immediately after the incident and underwent “emergency surgery”.

Bianca recovered at home, adding: “It’s the last thing I expected of anything.”

“I don’t really regret having helped, having intervened. It could have been worse for my colleague’s brother.

‘I don’t really know what to think. I think I’m still processing it.

Habit Burger said in a statement, “The Habit Burger Grill prioritizes the safety of our team members and customers in our restaurants, and we condemn violence in all its forms.

“We fully support our team members as they recover, and we are fully assisting the authorities in their efforts to identify the suspected attackers.”