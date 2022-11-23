The man who killed 6 people in a Walmart store was a store employee, he also committed suicide

The mass shooting took place in the city of Chesapeake. (Representative)

Washington:

A Walmart worker shot and killed six people in a store bustling with Thanksgiving holiday shoppers, before turning the gun on himself, police said Wednesday, in the second mass shooting in the country in four days.

Four other people remained hospitalized in unknown condition following Tuesday night’s rampage at Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., Police Chief Mark Solesky said.

Solesky told a press conference that the shooter died of a “self-inflicted gunshot wound” and that the motive for the latest attack in the US gun violence crisis was not immediately known.

The assault two days before Thanksgiving, the quintessential American family holiday marked this year on November 24, followed a weekend shooting attack at an LGBTQ club in Colorado that killed five people.

It was also the second mass shooting in the state of Virginia this month: Three University of Virginia students who played on its football team were killed Nov. 13 by a classmate after a field trip.

Emergency calls were first made just after 10 p.m. Tuesday (0300 GMT Wednesday) while the store was still open.

Officers arrived within two minutes and entered the Walmart two minutes later, Solesky said.

US media reported the gunman opened fire in a room where employees were taking meal breaks, but the police chief said he could not confirm this.

In the hours that followed, news footage showed a heavy police presence around the Walmart, located about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of the US capital Washington.

“Senseless Violence”

Chesapeake Police Officer Leo Kosinski said officers and investigators were thoroughly sweeping the store and securing the area.

Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States, issued a statement early Wednesday saying, “We are shocked by this tragic event.”

The company added that it was “praying for those affected, the community and our associates. We are working closely with law enforcement and focused on supporting our associates.”

Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas, who represents the Chesapeake area, said she was “heartbroken that the last American shooting took place…in my district.”

“I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this epidemic of gun violence in our country that has claimed so many lives,” she wrote on Twitter.

Congressman Bobby Scott of Virginia tweeted, “Tragically, our community is suffering from another incident of senseless gun violence just as families gather for Thanksgiving.”

The incident happened three nights after a gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and injuring at least 18, in what is the subject of investigated as a possible hate crime.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich, used a long gun at the club, where revelers were marking Transgender Remembrance Day, which honors trans people targeted in violent attacks.

Gun violence is occurring at an alarming rate in the United States, where more than 600 mass shootings have taken place so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.

