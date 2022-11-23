The part of the MBTA station where the man fell to his death last year has been closed for at least a month

Local

A Boston University professor died last year at JFK/UMass station. A space with missing steps is visible on a staircase leading to the JFK/UMass T station where a runaway man died when he tried to access the stairs. Jessica Rinaldi/Boston Globe

In the interest of public safety, the MBTA announced Tuesday that it is temporarily closing part of the JFK/UMass station.

Over the weekend, inspectors “identified a critical structural issue” at the Columbia Road entrance to the station’s pedestrian bridge, the MBTA said in a Twitter post. Publish. The agency said it was closing the station concourse and riders had to use the busway ramp to access the station.

Accessible van service, available on request, began Tuesday afternoon. It will move passengers between the Columbia Road entrance and the JFK/UMass bus lane while the concourse is closed. Anyone requiring this service should speak with MBTA workers at the station.

The station serves the red line, the commuter train and several bus lines.

MBTA engineers are working on renovation plans for structures needing improvements. Officials expect the competition to be closed for at least a month.

“We will continue inspections and notify riders if further repairs are needed. We remain committed to prioritizing the safety of our passengers, services and infrastructure,” the MBTA said on Twitter.

While jogging daily, David Jones, a 40-year-old public health professor at BU, died at the train station on September 11, 2021. A badly rusted staircase gave way as Jones ran over it, causing him to fall about 20 feet at the ground below.

Jones’ wife filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the MBTA and MassDOT on behalf of her and her children this month.

Surveillance video shows the stairs were partially blocked but still accessible.