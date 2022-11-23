The Worldwide Blockchain Devices Industry is Projected to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Rajesh Khanna
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Blockchain Devices: Global Strategic Business Report” has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Blockchain Devices estimated at US$648 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Crypto Hardware Wallets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 35.7% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Crypto ATMs segment is readjusted to a revised 39.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $195.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.8% CAGR

The Blockchain Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$195.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$938.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.6% and 30.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.2% CAGR.

Blockchain Smartphones Segment to Record 32.5% CAGR

In the global Blockchain Smartphones segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 32.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$24.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$172.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) –

  • Avado
  • Bitaccess
  • Blockchain Luxembourg S.A
  • Coolbitx
  • Covault
  • Ellipal Limited
  • Filament
  • General Bytes R.O.
  • Genesis Coin Inc.
  • HTC

What’s New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Blockchain Devices – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rtmvxu.

Rajesh Khanna

