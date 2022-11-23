The Worldwide Blockchain Devices Industry is Projected to Reach $5.6 Billion by 2027 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Blockchain Devices: Global Strategic Business Report” has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global market for Blockchain Devices estimated at US$648 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 35.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Crypto Hardware Wallets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 35.7% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Crypto ATMs segment is readjusted to a revised 39.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $195.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 34.8% CAGR

The Blockchain Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$195.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$938.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 34.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.6% and 30.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25.2% CAGR.

Blockchain Smartphones Segment to Record 32.5% CAGR

In the global Blockchain Smartphones segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 32.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$24.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$172.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

What’s New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Blockchain Devices – Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence – Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

