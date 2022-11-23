Timeshare companies hit with DOJ senior citizen scam complaint

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against companies accused of using deceptive practices to offer timeshare outing services to seniors.

The civil suit was filed on behalf of the Federal Trade Commission against five individuals and 11 entities.

“Defendants used scare tactics and high-pressure sales pitches to coerce seniors into paying thousands of dollars for timeshare exit services they failed to provide,” said Samuel Levine, director from the FTC’s Consumer Protection Bureau.

The alleged scam brought in more than $90 million from customers, mostly seniors, according to the complaint.

The defendants are accused of numerous deceptive practices, including using logos of legitimate timeshare companies to suggest that their services have been endorsed by those companies.

The FTC also alleges that consumers were told they could not leave their timeshare on their own without paying exorbitant sums and that the defendants “threatened consumers to purchase their service on the day of the sales pitch. , otherwise they will never be able to leave their timeshare”.

The 16 Missouri-based defendants are Christopher Carroll, George Reed, LouAnn Reed, Scott Jackson and Eduardo Balderas and 11 related companies and trusts they direct and operate, according to the Justice Department.

They are accused of stoking fears among their elderly clientele that if exit services were not purchased, their heirs and surviving family would be forced to pay ever-increasing maintenance costs on their timeshares.

The money-back promises were also false, according to the FTC. The defendants are accused of denying refunds due to litigation and the COVID-19 pandemic. Finally, the defendants allegedly incited consumers to sign contracts containing illegal clauses, such as prohibiting them from terminating the contract.

The Wisconsin attorney general has joined the lawsuit. The attorneys general of Alaska and Missouri filed separate lawsuits against the defendants in June 2022.