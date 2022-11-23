Today’s Top 5 Gainers in Crypto Market

Litecoin (LTC) is the top 1 gainer from 24 hours.

Global market cap is trading at $822.22B, up 4.23% over the24 hours.

The global crypto market valuation has dropped from trillions to billions, and it is now trading at $822.22B, up 4.23% over the 24 hours. As the crypto market has been experiencing ups and downs in recent months, the collapse of exchanges and hacks has caused the crypto market to experience dips. The cryptocurrency market is extremely volatile, with the first cryptocurrency, bitcoin, trading at $16k and attempting to reach $20k. Even with the market down, these are the top five crypto gainers over the 24 hours.

Top Gainers(Source: CMC)

Litecoin (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) is a pioneer cryptocurrency that launched in the crypto realm after Bitcoin. LTC is currently trading at $80.96, up 30.00% in the last 24 hours. In addition, there are 71 million Litecoins in circulation. With a market cap of $5 billion and a 24-hour volume of $1.82 billion. It is currently trading in 13th place and 1 gainer in the last 24 hours.

LTC Price Chart (Source: CMC)



Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Curve DAO is a stablecoin decentralize exchange (DEX) that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) to control liquidity. CRV is now trading at $0.6587, up 26.60% in 24 hours, with 531 million in circulation. And with a market cap of $343 million and a 24-hour volume of $1.03 billion. It is 82nd position and 2 gainer in the last 24 hours.

CRV Price Chart (Source: CMC)



Dash (DASH)

Dash (DASH) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy and operates on its Dash blockchain. The DASH blockchain allows all transactions to process quickly and instantaneously. DASH is currently trading at $41.65, up 18.00% from the previous 24 hours. And there is 11 million DASH in circulation. And with a market capitalization of $472 million and a 24-hour volume of $87.49 million. It is ranked 71 and 3 gainer in the last 24 hours.

DASH Price Chart (Source: CMC)



Convex Finance (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) is a new DeFi protocol built on the Curve Finance stablecoin exchange. Convex provides extra DeFi yields to Curve liquidity providers and CRV stakeholders. CVX is currently trading at $4.0593, up 13.44%. In addition, 70 million CVX are in circulation. And with a market capitalization of $285 million. With a 24-hour trading volume of $16.93M. It is in 98th place after 24 hours and is the top 4 gainer.

CVX Price Chart (Source: CMC)



Zcash (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) is a cryptocurrency focused on privacy that operates on its own blockchain forked from the original Bitcoin source. Zcash is currently trading at $42.55, up 13.55%. with a market capitalization of $676 million and a 24-hour trading volume of $60.65 million There are also 15 million ZEC in circulation. It is ranked 55th and 5 gainer in the last 24 hours.