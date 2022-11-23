Todd Chrisley’s son Kyle says ‘don’t judge’ after harsh condemnation from parents

Kyle Chrisley has urged fans not to “judge” his famous family after his father, Todd Chrisley, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years for bank fraud and tax evasion.

The 31-year-old – who is rarely seen on ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ – took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share the Bible verse Matthew 7:3-5, which steers people away from judging others for their mistakes .

“Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For as you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you,” the verse reads.

“Who are you looking at the sawdust in your brother’s eye and not paying attention to the plank in your own eye?

Kyle has urged his Instagram followers not to "judge" his parents.

Just yesterday, Todd and Julie learned they would go to jail for a combined 19 years after being found guilty of submitting false documents to obtain more than $30 million in loans and using false statements to rent a house.

The couple’s former accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to prison for his role in the fraud operation.

“This conviction serves to signal that, regardless of a person’s celebrity status, evading the U.S. tax system carries serious consequences,” said James E. Dorsey, a special agent in charge of the IRS field office. Criminal Investigation Atlanta, in a press release on Monday.

After their prison sentence, their children slowly took to social media to express their sadness.

Savannah was the first to speak about resilience using a quote about Noah’s Ark, while Lindsie shared a photo with her two best friends who “show up in bad times with hugs and champagne”.

Many of the couple's children have spoken out since their harsh sentencing.

Savannah, 25, later revealed she had been awarded custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and Kyle’s daughter Chloe, 10, now that her parents are preparing to start their prison sentence.

“I’m coming home on Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we’re spending our first Thanksgiving not as a family,” she said in an episode. “Unlocked” podcast that just came out hours before the hearing.

The reality stars have custody of Kyle’s daughter, Chloe. Instagram/kyle.chrisley

Todd and Julie previously won full custody of Kyle and Angela Johnson’s child in 2016 due to his addiction and bipolar disorder issues.

“[I”m] trying to figure out how you teach two younger kids who aren’t fully developed yet and… make them understand the circumstances,” she continued. “It’s a really, really difficult thing.”

Todd shares Kyle and his daughter Lindsie Chrisley – who have both been estranged from their father for years – with his ex-wife Teresa Terry. He also shares sons Chase, 26, and Grayson and daughter Savannah – with Julie.