Trump v DeSantis: How the ex-president’s fan could be his biggest rival – podcast | New

When he first ran for governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis was full of admiration for Donald Trump. The Yale-educated Catholic family man may have a very different background than the glamour-loving businessman, but politically they quickly bonded.

But as Trump’s star waned, DeSantis shone brighter. Midterm, Trump-backed candidates fared poorly, while DeSantis won a resounding victory to become re-elected governor of Florida by focusing on culture war issues. Yet as DeSantis gains political popularity, relations between him and Trump have cooled.

Now many are talking about DeSantis as a potential Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election — just as Trump announced his own candidacy. Is DeSantis ready to take on his former idol — and, if he does, what could a bitter battle between the two Republicans mean for the party and American politics?