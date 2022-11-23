‘Twitter RIP’ and other crazy liberal reactions to Musk’s social media criticism

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

For a supposedly dead or dying social media platform, Twitter is doing just fine with the RIP.

CEO Elon Musk might be the liveliest part of it. Owning Twitter hasn’t dampened her personality online at all. Over the weekend, he denounced The New York Times as “essentially boring with far-left brainwashing at this point.” (“AF” is an online shorthand for as f—.) Musk also used a chuckling emoji to mock CBS for taking a brief hiatus from Twitter due to so-called “security concerns.”

And, he rumbled again with the New York Democratic Rep. and “Squad” member. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AOC tweeted, “Shout out to all Twitter workers,” for building, “a vital place to connect.”

Musk sarcastically replied, “You’re welcome.”

It was only the beginning. He also helped some well-known and banned accounts to play Lazarus. Important stories coming back from the dead include Canadian scholar Jordan Peterson, Christian satire site The Babylon Bee and the newest member of the ex-presidents, Donald Trump.

Here are three crazy or funny reactions to events on Twitter:

1. The killer bee

Musk saving Twitter from censors has nothing to do with Trump and everything to do with Babylon Bee. The Bee, one of the funniest sites on the internet, has been shut down by Twitter’s old guard for awarding Biden’s transgender assistant health secretary, Rachel Levine, the “Man of the Year” award. This followed USA Today unironically naming Levine one of its “Women of the Year.”

Twitter suspended the bee. “Westworld” actress Talulah Riley, Musk’s ex-wife twice (Yes, twice.) texted him and told him about the “suspension”, noting, “Why is everyone- he become so puritan? She asked if he wanted to “buy Twitter and make it radically free speech.”

I doubt most people send Christmas cards to their ex-wives. Even fewer buy $44 billion companies at their suggestion. But Musk did just that.

Wall Street Journal film critic Kyle Smith tweeted (spoiler alert!): “Banning the Babylon Bee proved as wise as killing John Wick’s dog.” If you haven’t seen the action/thriller “John Wick,” starring Keanu Reeves or its next three sequels, imagine PETA with Liam Neeson’s “very particular skill set” and you’re on the right track. .

2. Not Dead Yet

We’ve all heard the quote from Mark Twain, “Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated.” Although the comment itself is a misquote, it is accurate for Twitter. Prominent journalists and news outlets are declaring Twitter dead because their cronies who worked there either bought a buyout or were fired.

It’s not really analysis, it’s what the left comes closest to prayer. They hope that a divine presence, perhaps Gaia, will intervene and shut down Twitter. And the more they talk about it, the more they hope to scare off advertisers and turn Musk into a failed billionaire whale.

Here are some headlines from the media:

*Washington Post: ‘Musk summons engineers to Twitter HQ as millions wait for platform to collapse’;

*Vanity Fair: “Twitter is dying, and I don’t feel so good about myself”;

*The Atlantic: “How Elon Musk Could Really Kill Twitter”;

*Guardian UK ‘Twitter has ‘50% chance’ of having major crash during World Cup, says insider’;

*New York Times: “How to prepare for life after Twitter.”

And this is a tweet from CNN that sounds the same: “Death is in the air on Twitter.

It was the same on air for MSNBC. Yasmin Vossoughian hosted Nov. 19 and Musk was one of his targets. She explained, “I can’t help but keep thinking, this really is the beginning of the end for Twitter.”

It’s not new. It’s wishful thinking.

3. The Monty Python Solution

Comedy fans will recognize one of the great moments from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” that has become a fixture of internet culture: “Run away! This is now the official strategy of angry leftists. They like the idea of ​​Twitter being a platform for organizing their opinions, but they resent the idea of ​​it being a platform for organizing other opinions.

They flee to new sites. The most popular choice is called Mastodon. It was named after a herd mammal that went extinct 10,000 to 11,000 years ago. How appropriate for the left.

Axios reports that the site has tripled its number to almost 2 million users. But many do it simply to avoid the social shame of not doing it. Washington Post columnist and associate editorial page editor Karen Tumulty summed it up nicely, tweeting, “Okay. I’ve got a Mastodon handle but I don’t know what I’m going to do with it.”

NBC News “dystopian” reporter Ben Collins was clearly conflicted. On the one hand, he tweeted about Twitter: “It’s a good website, I’ve met a lot of good friends here, and if it dies, it’s because of someone’s ego. man.”

On the other, he wrote, “I told you so! Bye everyone, bye!”

Collins is still there.

Musk had the best response to all of this, “The best people stay, so I’m not super worried.”

