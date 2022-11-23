Ukrainian Kherson removes pro-Russian signs and in place pro-Ukrainians

Ukrainian War: Kherson workers tear down posters expressing their love for Russia.

Kherson:

Now that pro-Moscow forces have abandoned the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, workers are tearing down posters expressing their love for Russia and the benefits of receiving Russian passports and pensions.

In their place are signs with simple slogans like “Kherson – heroic city” and “Compatriots, you are free” printed on a yellow background.

“The moment our soldiers entered, these posters were printed and handed over to us,” Ukrainian local government spokeswoman Antonina Dobrozhenska said on Tuesday as workers removed pro-Russian propaganda from a sign. display behind it.

Russian forces covered the city with posters during the nearly nine-month occupation. Some carried the slogan “The future belongs to Russia!”

