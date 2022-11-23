Ulta Black Friday deals: 35 picks from KVD Beauty, Tarte, MAC and more

You need to check out the Tarte Face Tape Foundation. You get the full coverage you desire without the heavy feeling you get with other foundations. It’s transfer, water and sweat resistant, so you won’t have to worry about anything all day long. It nourishes the skin while providing a matte and natural finish. It even blurs the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles.

A fan of the product shared, “This is my favorite foundation. It’s lightweight but full coverage. I’ve never had full coverage until I bought this foundation a year ago. year, but I love it.”

Another said: “This product is amazing; great coverage, long lasting, color doesn’t fade or pop on my face. Finally found the perfect foundation. Please , would not change a thing !”