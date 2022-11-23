UN report details abuse and torture in Russian prisons

Editor’s note: The following article contains graphics detailing reports of torture and sexual violence.
The door window frames the corridor of the District Police Department used by Russian occupiers for torture, Balakliia, Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine.
Vyacheslav Madiyevsky | Ukrinforme | Edition of the future | Getty Images
WASHINGTON — A report commissioned by the United Nations has found that Russian forces committed widespread abuses against prisoners captured during the invasion of Ukraine.
The report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights revealed that Russia and Ukraine had captured a large number of prisoners of war. In some cases, investigators found that Ukrainian forces tortured Russian troops, although these incidents were less frequent.
In preparing the report, investigators conducted 159 interviews over an eight-month period. The report follows a separate UN account of Russia’s widespread human rights abuses during the war.
Investigators said that before the Ukrainian servicemen were transferred to a makeshift Russian detention center or penal colony, they were stripped of their belongings, including cash, credit cards, jewelry, military clothes and boots.
The report states that prisoners of war, or prisoners of war, were then sent to places of internment in inhumane ways:
They were often transported in crowded trucks or buses and sometimes did not have access to water or toilets for more than a day.
Their hands were tied and their eyes were so tightly taped that wounds remained on their wrists and face that continued to bleed for several days.
Some former Ukrainian POWs recounted sporadic incidents in which Russian soldiers who captured, transported, or guarded Ukrainian POWs beat them in apparent retaliation for military setbacks or immediately after the battle.
Conditions in Russian detention centers were described as overcrowded and dirty with insufficient lighting and heat, investigators said.
Prisoners said they had no access to natural light or fresh air and were held in a single cell with up to 30 other people. They also described a lack of beds, toilets, showers and hygiene items such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, according to the report.
The inmates told investigators that they were subjected to invasive examinations during admission procedures in the presence of male guards. Female detainees also said they were forced to strip naked and walk the halls naked. Some women said they were ordered to strip, bend over and touch their feet while guards beat their backs with batons, according to the report.
Female detainees who were interviewed said that although they were not physically tortured, they were placed in cells close to where the men were beaten and tortured.
“They were constantly psychologically tormented by the screams of the tortured or ill-treated male POWs. Such episodes lasted for up to hours and took place at all hours of the day and night,” the report said.
One woman told UN investigators: “I still can’t stand the sound of duct tape. The guards used it to immobilize their victims and start torturing them.
Kherson, UkraineNov. November 16, 2022A Ukrainian policeman stands inside a detention center used by Russian forces for interrogation, detention and torture according to Ukrainian authorities on November 16, 2022.
Caroline Cole | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images
Ukrainian prisoners described so-called “admission procedures” upon arrival at the place of internment, which involved prolonged beatings, strangulation, twisting or breaking of joints or bones, dog attacks, tasers, mock executions, sexual violence, stripping and the use of stress stations. Prisoners also said they were forced to sing Russian children’s songs and beaten if they refused or made mistakes, according to UN investigators.
The report found that the most common form of torture was “hand beatings, batons or wooden hammers and kicking of various parts of the body, but generally avoiding the head and other vital areas. “.
A prisoner told investigators he was captured and held in a Russian penal colony near the city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. He said that during an interrogation session the Russians “attached wires to my genitals and my nose and electrocuted me”.
“They were just having fun and weren’t interested in my answers to their questions,” he told UN investigators.
The report adds that other prisoners have described similar forms of sexual violence such as “pulling a victim by a rope tied around her genitals”.
Russian guards have also inserted lit cigarettes into a victim’s nostrils, hung prisoners up by their hands or legs for long periods of time, and applied tourniquet-like devices to painfully restrict blood flow to limbs, according to the report. report.
OHCHR investigators said prisoners described methods in which “food became an instrument of humiliation:”
Several POWs released from various places of detention said they were forced to consume their food in harmful or humiliating ways. In some cases POWs had only 45 seconds to 2 minutes to eat, including very hot food that burned their mouths and throats.
Others said they had to eat from dirty dishes or with detergent residue, which caused them digestive problems.
Investigators said more than 80% of former Ukrainian POWs interviewed complained of insufficient quantity or poor quality of food.
“They said they were given, for example, undercooked bread, meals with rotten ingredients, or porridge or spaghetti with sand or small stones in it,” according to the report.
Investigators found that some prisoners lost up to a quarter of their body weight due to lack of food, poor hygiene and disease. In most cases, Ukrainian prisoners were released without receiving adequate medical care.
“Some have identified hunger as the most severe suffering suffered in captivity,” the report’s authors wrote.
