UN report details abuse and torture in Russian prisons

Editor’s note: The following article contains graphics detailing reports of torture and sexual violence.

The door window frames the corridor of the District Police Department used by Russian occupiers for torture, Balakliia, Kharkiv region, northeastern Ukraine.

WASHINGTON — A report commissioned by the United Nations has found that Russian forces committed widespread abuses against prisoners captured during the invasion of Ukraine.

The report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights revealed that Russia and Ukraine had captured a large number of prisoners of war. In some cases, investigators found that Ukrainian forces tortured Russian troops, although these incidents were less frequent.

In preparing the report, investigators conducted 159 interviews over an eight-month period. The report follows a separate UN account of Russia’s widespread human rights abuses during the war.

Investigators said that before the Ukrainian servicemen were transferred to a makeshift Russian detention center or penal colony, they were stripped of their belongings, including cash, credit cards, jewelry, military clothes and boots.

The report states that prisoners of war, or prisoners of war, were then sent to places of internment in inhumane ways:

They were often transported in crowded trucks or buses and sometimes did not have access to water or toilets for more than a day. Their hands were tied and their eyes were so tightly taped that wounds remained on their wrists and face that continued to bleed for several days. Some former Ukrainian POWs recounted sporadic incidents in which Russian soldiers who captured, transported, or guarded Ukrainian POWs beat them in apparent retaliation for military setbacks or immediately after the battle.

Conditions in Russian detention centers were described as overcrowded and dirty with insufficient lighting and heat, investigators said.

Prisoners said they had no access to natural light or fresh air and were held in a single cell with up to 30 other people. They also described a lack of beds, toilets, showers and hygiene items such as toothbrushes and toothpaste, according to the report.

The inmates told investigators that they were subjected to invasive examinations during admission procedures in the presence of male guards. Female detainees also said they were forced to strip naked and walk the halls naked. Some women said they were ordered to strip, bend over and touch their feet while guards beat their backs with batons, according to the report.

Female detainees who were interviewed said that although they were not physically tortured, they were placed in cells close to where the men were beaten and tortured.

“They were constantly psychologically tormented by the screams of the tortured or ill-treated male POWs. Such episodes lasted for up to hours and took place at all hours of the day and night,” the report said.

One woman told UN investigators: “I still can’t stand the sound of duct tape. The guards used it to immobilize their victims and start torturing them.