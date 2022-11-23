Union Square station hangers cut in gruesome scene

Two people were slashed in the Union Square subway station on Tuesday night in the latest chilling crime on the subway.

The suspect slashed a woman in the face and a man multiple times around the head on the L train platform inside the Manhattan subway station around 10:25 p.m., police said.

The attack left a gruesome scene for fellow commuters as blood stained the platform and upper mezzanine.

Both victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Outside the station, a man with a bandage wrapped around his head and a blood-soaked shirt was taken to an ambulance.

Police are investigating the suspect’s motive for the bloody attack. William Miller

The suspect fled the station in an unknown direction. There were no arrests.

The police are investigating what led to the violence. The NYPD was unable to immediately say whether the stabbing was a random, unprovoked attack or if it was caused by an argument.

The scathing L trains rumbled back and forth. Trains to Brooklyn and Manhattan were running with delays, the MTA tweeted around 11 p.m.