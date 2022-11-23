Virginia police: Several people killed in Walmart shooting

Police believe there was a shooter, who died, he said. They believe the shooting had stopped when police arrived, Kosinski said. He did not report a death toll, but said it was “less than 10, right now”.

Kosinski said he did not believe the police fired any shots, but he could not say whether the shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, said in a text message that five Walmart patients were being treated at Norfolk General Hospital. Their terms were not immediately available.

The shooting in Virginia comes three days after a gunman opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado, killing five people and injuring 17. The shooter was arrested after club patrons tackled and beat him. The shootings come a year when the country was rocked by the deaths of 21 people in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Tuesday’s shooting also brought back memories of another Walmart shooting in 2019, when a gunman police said was targeting Mexicans opened fire at a store in El Paso and killed 22 people. Walmart did not have a security guard on duty that day.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) tweeted that he was “sickened by reports of another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake.” Senator Louise Lucas echoed Warner’s sentiment, tweeting that she was “absolutely heartbroken that the last mass shooting in America took place at a Walmart in my district.”

Chesapeake Police tweeted that a family reunification site has been set up at the Chesapeake Conference Center. This site is only for immediate family members or emergency contact of those who may have been in the building, the tweet states.

Chesapeake is about 7 miles south of Norfolk.