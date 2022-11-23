Walmart responds to multiple deaths in Chesapeake Virginia store shooting

The exact number of dead remained uncertain. (Representative)

Washington:

Walmart said on Wednesday it was “shocked” by a mass shooting at its store in the US state of Virginia, with police fearing several deaths.

We are shocked by this tragic event at our store in Chesapeake, Virginia. We pray for those affected, the community and our associates. We work closely with law enforcement and focus on supporting our associates. — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) November 23, 2022

“We are shocked by this tragic event at our store in Chesapeake, Va. We pray for those affected, the community and our associates. We are working closely with law enforcement and focused on supporting our associates,” the company said. said on Twitter.

A gunman shot and killed several people at a Walmart store on Tuesday night in the US state of Virginia, police and city officials said, adding the shooter was also dead.

“We were able to find several dead and several injured,” Chesapeake Police Department officer Leo Kosinski told reporters at the scene, saying rapid response officers entered the store “immediately” upon their arrival. .

News footage showed a large police presence at the scene, with Kosinski saying several officers and investigators were scouring the store and securing the area.

The exact death toll is unclear, but CBS affiliate WUSA said police said they believe no more than 10 people were killed.

