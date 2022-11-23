Whales Acquire Over a Trillion SHIB Post Recent Development

The decision is in response to an invitation from the World Economic Forum.

Consequently, the value of SHIB has increased by about 10% in the last 24 hours.

A big rally occurred in the cryptocurrency market as whales swooped in to purchase the dip. Over a trillion Shiba Inu tokens were traded in the previous 24 hours, and whales amassed more than a trillion of them. The decision seems to be made in response to an invitation from the World Economic Forum for Shiba Inu to collaborate on a global policy for the metaverse (MV).

Consequently, the value of SHIB has increased by about 10% in the last 24 hours. And is now trading at $0.0000090. Core developer Shytoshi Kusama made the announcement that the World Economic Forum is interested in collaborating with Shiba Inu in a tweet on November 23. That’s why Shytoshi Kusama conducted a poll. Asking whether the Shiba Inu community thought it should collaborate with the World Economic Forum on metaverse policy.

Nearly two-thirds have decided to collaborate with the World Economic Forum, citing reasons including expanding opportunities for SHIB and promoting adoption. In the meanwhile, the majority of residents feel that they should concentrate on completing the Shibarium project first.

During the shift, whales amassed a staggering number of SHIB tokens, totaling trillions. More than 432.30 billion SHIB were purchased by a whale recently, while another whale bought 1.29 trillion SHIB tokens.

Additionally, in the previous 24 hours, a total of 134,952,334 SHIB tokens have been burnt across 10 separate transactions. Specifically, ShibBurn documented the burning of 127,821,443 SHIB tokens in a single transaction. As whales stockpiled trillions of SHIB tokens, trade volume increased by a record 7.2%.