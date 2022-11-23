What stores are open, closed on Thanksgiving 2022? Groceries, pharmacies and more

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many stores have dropped their Thanksgiving night hours due to COVID-19, and most plan to continue this practice through 2022 and beyond.

Target, for example, told employees in 2021 that closing stores on Thanksgiving would become “the new normal” after CEO Brian Cornell heard from workers who were happy to stay home over the holidays.

Retailers are also starting to expand the holiday shopping window, delivering deals earlier than ever. The growing popularity of online shopping is also allowing retailers to take advantage before the start of the holiday shopping season, even with physical stores closed.

Still, some businesses, like the large Rite Aid pharmacy and the Whole Foods Market supermarket chain, will remain open on Thursday, November 24, with regular holiday hours in most places.

Here’s what we know about store hours on Thanksgiving Day 2022.

Walmart – Closed

Walmart and other major chains will close their stores again on Thanksgiving, continuing a practice many businesses began in 2020 in response to the pandemic.

“That’s a thing of the past. We’ll be closed again on Thanksgiving,” Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner said in an interview on NBC.

Target – Closed

All Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, with most stores reopening at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday,

Best Buy – Closed

Although closed on Thanksgiving Day, the consumer electronics retailer has extended its hours of operation during the holiday shopping season, open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. .

Kohls – Closed now

Walgreens – Open

Most Walgreen stores will be open with modified hours on Thanksgiving Day. Most pharmacies and 24-hour stores will operate on regular schedules.

Trader Joe’s – Closed

Trader Joe’s stores nationwide are closed on Thanksgiving Day, as well as Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Grocery stores will close at 5 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.

Whole Foods – Open

The supermarket chain opens with modified hours on Thanksgiving Day, as well as Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Whole Foods is closed on Christmas.

Kroger – Open

Kroger, Fred Meyer, Ralphs and its other subsidiaries will remain open until 4 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day. Pharmacies will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

BJ’s Wholesale Club – Closed

The company said in 2021 that it has a tradition of closing on Thanksgiving Day so that “team members can spend time with family and friends” and “rest and recharge.” BJ’s warehouse clubs will reopen on Black Friday at 7 a.m. local time and will not offer senior hours.

CVS – Varies by location

Home Depot – Closed

The home improvement retailer is closed on Thanksgiving Day and reopens for Black Friday, with store hours depending on location.

Rite Aid – Open

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Closed now

The retailer will close all stores on Thanksgiving Day and most stores will be open by 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Costco – Closed

Staples – Closed now

The office supply chain will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and most stores will reopen at 9 a.m. local time on Black Friday.

Starbucks – Varies by location

Macy’s – Closed

Macy’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. The department store will reopen with extended opening hours the next day from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.