What to expect as FTX throws crypto’s biggest Chapter 11 in court

FTX is set to make its first appearance in Delaware bankruptcy court on Tuesday, where its new management is expected to recount the events that led to the cryptocurrency platform’s sudden collapse and explain the actions it has taken since. to secure client funds and other assets.

FTX lawyers advance an unprecedented Chapter 11 case already marred by allegations of major failures against its former executives and an emerging jurisdictional dispute with the government of the Bahamas, where the firm’s inner circle ran its crypto operation doomed to fail.