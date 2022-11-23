What we know about the Walmart shooting in Virginia

Follow our latest updates from the Walmart shoot in Virginia.

An assailant shot and killed at least six people inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia on Tuesday night and was later found dead, police said, adding to the spate of shooting attacks this month. here in the United States.

Over the weekend, a gunman killed five people at an LGBTQ club. A week earlier, in Charlottesville, Virginia, a former football player shot and killed three members of the University of Virginia football team in a garage. Here’s what we know about the latest attack.

The store appeared busy in the hours leading up to the shooting, a shopper said.

Chesapeake Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting inside the Walmart around 10:12 p.m. and found people dead and injured in the store, said Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson for the department. . The assailant, whose name authorities did not release, was found dead, he said.

Mr. Kosinski added that he did not believe any shots were fired by police officers.

Earlier in the evening, the store seemed particularly busy, Terri Brown, who left the store around 8:30 p.m., told a local television station. Due to the Thanksgiving holiday crowds, she had to park far from the store, she said, and saw long lines at checkouts.