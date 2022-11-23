White House rejects Kevin McCarthy’s call for Mayorkas resignation

The White House on Tuesday rejected House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s call for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over his failure to secure the border.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called McCarthy’s press conference at the border a “political stunt” after she threatened to impeach Mayorkas if he did not resign.

McCarthy hopes to be the next Speaker of the House after Republicans win a majority in the midterm elections.

The press secretary called on Republicans to come up with their own plan to secure the border.

“What is his plan? she asked during the White House press briefing on Tuesday. “What is he doing to help the situation we see? What is his project?

She called on Republicans to “help us fix a problem we all see,” recalling the president’s own plan to deal with the crisis by offering more amnesty to illegal aliens.

“We put a solution to this, we said here are the ways to deal with this,” she said, referring to President Joe Biden’s proposed US citizenship bill, which he announced in January 2021, upon taking office. .

Biden’s plan calls for amnesty for most illegal aliens living in the United States and receiving a path to full American citizenship — a plan that is not on hold with Republicans.

“Instead of doing political stunts and playing politics, why doesn’t President McCarthy, soon to be President McCarthy, present us with a plan, come to the table and doesn’t he put in work?” said Jean-Pierre.