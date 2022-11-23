WHO will rename monkeypox as “MPOX”

The WHO traditionally acts as the global coordinator on public health issues, including declaring international health emergencies and recommending names for diseases that are then adopted by individual countries.

But the Biden administration has worried for months that naming the virus will deepen stigma — especially among people of color — and that the slow movement toward a new designation is hampering the vaccination campaign it has begun in over the summer, people with knowledge of the matter said. .

The WHO did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The White House declined to comment.

Public health experts and LGBT activists had also called for the name of the virus, which it was given when it was discovered in 1958, to be dropped, since it began spreading widely last spring. They argued that calling it monkeypox is inaccurate, plays into racist stereotypes about Africa and undermines the global response.

“In the context of the current global epidemic, the continued reference and nomenclature of this virus as African is not only inaccurate, but also discriminatory and stigmatizing,” wrote a group of scientists in a joint statement released in June.

The virus soon to be known as MPOX began spreading rapidly across the United States in May, catching health officials off guard and spurring a national push to bring the outbreak under control. In August, the White House took over management of the response, appointing two monkeypox response coordinators.

The United States has recorded nearly 30,000 infections during the outbreak, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the virus massively affecting the community of men who have sex with men.

But aided by the government’s vaccination campaign, the initial crisis appears to have eased, with new cases dropping precipitously from a peak of more than 400 a day over the summer to daily nationwide cases among teenagers over the past of last week.