Woman jumps into water tank with 3 children in Haryana, only she survives

police say a woman jumped into the tank with her children to kill herself.

Nuh, Haryana:

A woman in a village in Haryana allegedly jumped into a water tank with her three children on Tuesday, killing all three, police said. The woman survived and is in critical condition. The water tank was built inside the woman’s house in Kherla village of Nuh district, they said. The incident happened around 12 p.m.

Neighbors rushed to the woman’s house upon hearing the children crying and pulled them out, but by then all three were dead, police said.

Shakunat, 33, who was rushed to hospital and is in critical condition, jumped into the tank to kill himself, police said.

The children who died in the incident were Shabana, 10, Saad, 8, and a four-month-old Ikrar. Shakunat’s 12-year-old son was at school at the time of the incident, police said.

“We filed a complaint on the complaint of Mohammad Aarif, the woman’s husband and handed over the bodies of the victims after their autopsy late evening today. Further investigation is ongoing,” Inspector Bharat Singh said. , SHO, City Police Station, Nuh.

