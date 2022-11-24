2022 FIFA World Cup Uruguay vs South Korea Highlights: Uruguay and South Korea play out thrilling 0-0 draw

FIFA World Cup 2022 Uruguay vs South Korea Highlights: Uruguay hit the post twice but couldn’t break the South Korean defense as the two sides played out a 0-0 draw in a Group H clash at Education City Stadium. Diego Godin rattled the post with his header in the first half, before Federico Valverde’s effort smashed the crossbar. South Korea, too, had plenty of openings but couldn’t find the back of the net. South Korea started the game with a lot of pressure in the first 45, before Uruguay started to dictate the tempo after the break. Hwang Ui-jo had the biggest opportunity for Korea, but he launched his effort just over the bar. Darwin Nunez had a few cracks in front of goal but extended his effort. In the second half, South Korea relied heavily on the counters but failed to create anything major. (MATCH CENTER)

Here are the highlights of the 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer match between Uruguay and South Korea straight from the Education City Stadium in Doha:

