22-23 Winter Preview: Clinton-Massie Boys Basketball

Steve Graves is entering his third season as head coach of the Clinton-Massie Men’s Basketball Program.

Clinton-Massie was 5-9 at one point last season, then dropped seven of its last nine games to finish 7-16. The Falcons were 0-10 in the American Division.

Graves will be assisted this season by Mike Craig (varsity assistant), Andrew Ledley (reserve coach), Rod Charlton (freshman coach) and Logan Spriggs (program assistant) as well as college coaches Clayton Morgan (8th year), Cordell Cordrey (Grade 7) and Tracy Euton (Program Assistant).

The Falcons had Luke Engelhard, Carter Euton, Kody Zantene, Blake Ireland, Alex Jones, Lex Russell and Ethan Williams as seniors on last season’s squad.

Ireland and Euton averaged around 9 points per game last year to lead the team. Zantene was the best rebounder (6.2 per game), Euton the best playmaker (3.5 assists) and Ireland the best defender. (2.4 interceptions).

Jerry Trout, now a junior, was a two-year player for Clinton-Massie and is the best returning player. Graves said many of the freshman sophomores will have the opportunity to play early at the varsity level. There will also be several juniors and seniors with no college experience competing for playing time.

“The overall morale of the team…it’s the best I’ve been here,” Graves said. “We have guys trying to lead right now and I appreciate their effort. However, we will find out who the leaders really are once adversity hits.

Graves preaches “control the controllable” as his team seeks to improve. He knows that the defense must improve, but in this area it is enough to “control the controllable elements”.

Graves said there were probably five players who weren’t with the team from the start because of football, but most of the squad have been working hard since September. “Which doesn’t happen often here,” he said.