22-23 Winter Preview: East Clinton Wrestling

East Clinton has six returning wrestlers and several newcomers to the junior high program at the start of the 2022-23 season.

In his 14th season as a wrestling coach at East Clinton, head coach Doug Stehlin will be assisted by Andrew Ramsay in college with Tyler Earley the college head coach and Josh and John Cline as college assistant coaches.

2022 graduates Michael Horn and Zach Vest disappeared from last year.

The six returning wrestlers are Colton Brockman, Jade Griffith, Cooper Rack, Christopher Rider (6th in section), Owen Roberts and Curtis Singleton (5th in section). Stehlin said Rack and Singleton were named team captains for this season, highlighting their leadership both on and off the mat for the Astros.

Newcomers to the JH program are Landon Brockman, Chase Carpenter, Darien Clouse, Hudson Singer and Bryce Wilson.

“A lot of our wrestlers have been involved in wrestling for a few years,” Stehlin said. “They seem to really like wrestling and I know they will work hard.”

Stehlin said his team needs to be able to string together the fight at a fast pace in order to take this step to the district and state level.

“As a team we have to be able to hit hard and fast,” Stehlin said. “We have to work hard all year and improve every day.”

For now, the goals are simple.

“As a team, our goal will be to win the national division and do well in the sections and send several wrestlers to the districts,” Stehlin said. “From there, hopefully we can fight well enough for a few to qualify for the state tournament.”