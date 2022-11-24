22-23 Winter Preview: Wilmington Swim

With a strong group of returning swimmers, coach Kacie Jenkins is excited for the upcoming season at Wilmington High School.

Additionally, Jenkins said there are 14 new swimmers on the schedule.

Of the newcomers, Jenkins said, “I hear most of them are on the cross country team and are a good group of kids as well. I’m excited to see what they’ll accomplish this swimming season.

Jenkins is entering his second season as head coach of the WHS while coaching the Clinton-Massie swim teams. In Wilmington, she will be assisted by Luke Mulvey.

Last season’s biggest loss was Jordan Davis, a three-time state qualifier who had six top-10 finishes in the state meet, with two top-five finishes.

There are eight returning swimmers at WHS, led by Bailey Moyer, Adriana Benitez, Hannah Scott, Ella Neuenschwander, Vanessa Calderone and Alice Clair.

“Adriana Benitez is our team leader because she has an amazing attitude and great work ethic in and out of the pool,” Jenkins said. “She is compassionate towards her teammates and the sport.”

Jenkins said the current WHS team gets along well and enjoys being together. Their goal is to reach district competition, but they will need to improve starts and turns to achieve that.