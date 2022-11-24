Alaska Rep. Peltola defeats Sarah Palin and will fulfill her term in Congress

After Alaska voters’ second and third choices were compiled under the state’s ranked voting system, Alaska Rep. Mary Peltola (D) is set to serve a full term in Congress after defeated Republican challenger Sarah Palin.

Peltola won 136,893 votes, a share of 54.9%, against 45.1% for Palin with 112,255 votes.

Re-election of Representative Mary Peltola (D) in #AKAL is now a ranked choice official. Final round numbers: Peltola (D): 136,893 (54.9%)

Palin (R): 112,255 (45.1%) — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 24, 2022

The Alaska Division of Elections compiled voters’ second and third choices on Wednesday, cementing Peltola’s victory.

As Breitbart News explained:

All candidates from all parties appear together on the ballot in the August primary. The top four voters, regardless of party, then qualify for the general election, and their voters have the opportunity to choose their first choice, as well as their second and third choices. If no candidate in the first round of the voters’ first choices obtains 50% of the vote, the second choices of the last candidate are distributed among the three remaining candidates to see if anyone can cross the majority threshold. If this again fails to produce a majority vote, then a third round is held where the third place candidate’s votes are redistributed according to the second choices between the two remaining candidates.

The outcome might have been different had Palin not been in the running for Republican votes with fellow GOP candidate Nick Begich.

“As the Republicans turned against one or the other, it allowed [Peltola] stay above the fray and talk about the issues and, again, define herself however she wants to,” political consultant Matt Shuckerow said.

Palin officially opposes the preferential-choice voting system. “I don’t believe in this system. It shouldn’t be embraced by enthusiastic turnout when we know it’s not fair,” Palin said.

Peltola joined Congress in September after defeating Palin in Begich in a special election held to take the place of late Representative Don Young (R) in Congress as Alaska’s sole representative.

Peltola ran on a “pro-fish, pro-family, pro-freedom” platform that focused on civility instead of criticizing his two Republican opponents.

Peltola will join the Democratic minority in the House, but his victory brings the total number of Democratic seats to 213.

The Alaska Division of Elections plans to certify election results next week, Nov. 29.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter.