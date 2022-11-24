Amazon and Avengers Director to Release Mini Series on FTX

The team will produce the eight-episode series under their firm ABGO.

Several Marvel stars are in talks for potential parts in the series.

The directors of Marvel’s “Avengers” franchise have been engaged by Amazon to create a mini-series on the demise of crypto exchange FTX.

Film trade publication Variety reports that “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, as well as the directors of Netflix’s “The Gray Man,” will produce the eight-episode series under their firm ABGO. The Russo brothers, who will also serve as executive producers, are in discussions to helm the series.

Most Brazen Frauds Ever Committed

David Weil, whose resume includes Amazon’s Hunters and Solos and Apple TV+’s Invasion, will write the series’ scripts. All of the journalists who have written about FTX and its founder/former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will remain nameless, but their “insider reporting” will be used.

The Russo brothers referred to Bankman-Fried as “one of the most brazen frauds ever committed,” the Russo brothers called Bankman-Fried,” describing his role in the downfall of FTX as “one of the most audacious frauds ever performed.”

Variety reports that talks have taken place with several Marvel stars about potential parts in the series. Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and Natalie Laine Williams of AGBO serve as executive producers on the show in addition to the Russo.

FTX was formerly a popular cryptocurrency exchange because of its high-profile connections with athletes and models like Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, as well as its sponsorship of the Miami Heat. It was founded by Sam Bankman-Fried, a 30-year-old who was featured on the covers of Fortune and Forbes. It took less than a week for the events that led to FTX’s demise to take place where investors lost billions due to discrepancies in financial management.

