Avatar, Emancipation, Babylon, Women Speaking, Alive: Npr

Of course, you want to cuddle up by the fireplace as the weather turns cold. But it’s Hollywood’s job to lure you out of the house, so this time of year there are blockbusters, award contenders and star vehicles coming out. Here are five to whet your appetite:

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Even if nothing else opened this season, Hollywood would be thrilled with the sequel to the biggest box office hit of all time. In the works for over a decade, it features much of the original cast (even those who played deceased characters – Sigourney Weaver’s back as a teenage Na’vi, for example). where the first Avatar Marked with great advancements in cinematic technology, director James Cameron says this one will be even more breathtaking (and as the first of four planned sequels, it better be.) December 16

Emancipation

Antoine Fuqua’s Civil War epic is inspired by the true story of a man who became a powerful symbol of the abolitionist cause when photos of horrific whiplash scars disfiguring his entire back were published in 1863. Will Smith plays – his first role after an Oscar ceremony where he won Best Actor and slapped Chris Rock. December 9

Babylon

Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie star in The Earth The comic book by director Damien Chazelle recounts the moment when silent cinema gives way to talkies and when Hollywood debauchery makes people talk about a production code. Brassy, ​​boozy and gargantuan at over three hours (seemingly down from a four-hour first cut), the comedy promises jazz-age decadence wholesale – murders, suicides, overdoses, battling snakes at doorbell and mountains of cocaine. December 23

women who talk

Sunlight streams through the slats of the walls of a barn where women and girls gather in Sarah Polley’s captivating adaptation of Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel about a remote patriarchal religious colony. The women have long been silent about abuse by the men of the colony – taught by their faith that it is not their place to question or challenge. But their attackers are unexpectedly in jail, and for a few hours before posting bail, the women have a chance to discuss what should come next. December 2

Living

Bill Nighy is Mr. Williams, a button-down widower working in a public works office in London after World War II. His days shuffling papers at the head of a team of six people are invariable and useless. Its staff epitomizes bureaucratic inertia, with “skyscrapers” of papers stacked on desks tasked with moving them (and the people bringing them) from one department to another. An elegant and delightfully sad retelling of Kurosawa’s 1953 drama Ikuru (To Live), brimming with period detail and magnificent performance. December 23