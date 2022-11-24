Black Friday fridge deal: Save $1,140 on a top-rated Samsung fridge, plus shop more Black Friday fridge deals

Samsung through Best Buy



We found a top-notch Samsung refrigerator for $1,140 off during Black Friday. Samsung’s Flex 4-Door Smart Fridge with Family Hub has a 4.6-star rating and tons of positive reviews. The kitchen appliance is heavily discounted during Best Buy’s Black Friday sale.

Save $1,140 on a Samsung Flex 4-Door Smart Fridge with Family Hub for Black Friday

This 4.6-star rated Samsung refrigerator has a beverage center that gives you water two different ways: you can choose from an internal dispenser or you can use the built-in pitcher that fills automatically. There’s even an option to infuse a flavor.

Samsung’s touchscreen fridges all feature Samsung’s Family Hub, with Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant built-in. The smart fridge component can connect and be used to control your phone, computer, TV, smart doorbell, Nest thermostat, and Samsung home appliances. It can share photos, stream music and more. The Family Hub feature lets you see inside your fridge from anywhere (via your smart device), search for recipes based on what you have on hand, plan weekly meals, and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

“This design is awesome,” wrote one Samsung customer. “Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles, which makes it easier against the wall. There is no ice maker on the left side of the door to prevent any what you can see on the left side Opening it up at a 90 degree angle is all you need to do everything you need It’s completely flat making it easy to open on the wall (if you notice that many refrigerators are domed in the front, which does not give you space to open the door against the wall).”

This Samsung refrigerator is $1,140 off during Best Buy’s Black Friday deals.

Samsung Flex 4-Door Smart Fridge with Family Hub, $3,000 (was $4,140)

The refrigerator is also on sale at Samsung.

Samsung Flex 4-Door Smart Fridge with Family Hub, $3,000 (was $4,500)

Shop More Black Friday Fridge Deals

We’ve found top-notch energy-efficient fridges with some really useful features. These must-have kitchen appliances are all rated at least four stars and have tons of positive reviews. These refrigerators can be controlled and adjusted remotely, directly from your smartphone. Many of these fridges have smart touchscreens that let you text, share photos, listen to music and more.

Shop a selection of refrigerators with high-tech windows that let you see what’s inside without ever opening the door; refrigerators that dispense customizable ice cubes; and fridges with compartments that can cool and freeze independently of the rest of your fridge.

Save $900 on the LG Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with Door-in-Door and Artisan Ice

Maximize space for food and beverages with a door in your fridge door. This 4.5-star rated LG device was described as “beautiful” by a Best Buy reviewer.

“This fridge is quiet, makes great ice cubes and craft ice (spheres). The outside door is great for items we use often, but saves money as we don’t open the whole fridge door. The full conversion drawer is an amazing feature,” they wrote, shouting out the middle drawer of this fridge that can fully convert from cold to freezer with a simple push.

This LG device is $900 off during Best Buy’s Black Friday deals.

LG door-in-door refrigerator, $3,500 (usually $4,400)

Save $800 on a Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub

This full-depth refrigerator from Samsung is rated 4.5 stars. Use this fridge’s Samsung Family Hub feature to control your appliances and smart devices right from your fridge door.

The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width lower drawer large enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered water and ice dispenser, as well as multiple cooling and ventilation technology to maintain even air circulation on each shelf.

Samsung Large Capacity 3-Door French-Door Refrigerator with Family Hub, $2,299 (regularly $3,099)

Save $560 on a Samsung Bespoke Four-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub



Our best-selling Samsung refrigerator is currently $560 off.

The spacious 29 cubic foot refrigerator has a 4.9 star rating. The home appliance is equipped with Samsung’s Family Hub. Like all bespoke Samsung fridges, the exterior of this Samsung fridge is fully customizable. Choose from a variety of refrigerator panel colors and finishes.

Samsung Bespoke Four-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,400 (usually $3,960)

LG Smart Freestanding Side-by-Side Refrigerator

This smart freestanding fridge from LG has some great features including InstaView. Knock twice to light up the window panel and see all your favorite foods and drinks without ever opening the door. This LG refrigerator features a homemade ice maker that automatically makes batches of different types of ice (crushed, cubed, round) and a water dispenser that automatically eliminates up to 99.99% of bacteria in its nozzle after 24 hours.

The refrigerator has Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled remotely using the LG ThinQ app.

LG Smart Freestanding Side-by-Side Refrigerator, $2,328 (regularly $2,677)

LG Side by Side Refrigerator with SpacePlus Ice



This side-by-side fridge features flat panels, low-profile pocket handles, top-to-bottom shelving, and stylish touch controls hidden inside your fridge. Its space-saving SpacePlus ice feature maximizes freezer space without sacrificing your access to on-demand ice.

This refrigerator is fingerprint and smudge resistant.

LG Side-by-Side Refrigerator with SpacePlus Ice, $1,649 (usually $1,832)

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column Refrigerator

This slim 11.4 cubic foot refrigerator is a great option for small spaces like a kitchenette or garage. This unique appliance can operate at refrigerator or freezer temperatures to best meet your food storage needs. It has a reversible door. Choose from white, gray or navy blue glass finishes.

This 4.7-star rated fridge comes with a 100-day risk-free trial. Shipping is free when you order direct from Samsung.

Samsung Bespoke Flex Column refrigerator, $999 (was $1,400)

