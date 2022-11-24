Bonafida (FIDA) Price Prediction 2022 – Will FIDA Hit $5 Soon?

Bullish FIDA price prediction is $0.6529 to $4.0103 .

The FIDA price will also reach $5 soon.

FIDA bearish market price prediction for 2022 is $0.2074.

In Bonafida (FIDA) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about FIDA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Bonafida (FIDA) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Bonafida (FIDA) is $0.481608 with a 24-hour trading volume of $45,044,323 at the time of writing. However, FIDA has decreased to 7.7% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Bonafida (FIDA) has a circulating supply of 60,328,384 FIDA. Currently, FIDA trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, Bybit, MEXC, CoinW, OKX, and CoinTiger.

What is Bonafida (FIDA)?

Bonfida is a product suite that provides a user-friendly front-end experience for Serum and Solana. Serum is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on Solana that offers cross-chain support. Bonfida’s user interface interacts with Serum’s API, allowing traders to view charts and execute market orders.FIDA is an SPL token compliant with the Solana network. FIDA holders can vote on, and draft, governance and product proposals on the Bonfida platform. FIDA tokens are also used to purchase .sol domain names, and can be used as payment for trading bot subscriptions on the Serum DEX.

Bonafida (FIDA) Price Prediction 2022

Bonafida (FIDA) holds the 515th position on CoinGecko right now. FIDA price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

FIDA/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Bonafida (FIDA) laid out the horizontal channel pattern, also known as the sideways trend. In general, the horizontal channel is formed during the price consolidation. In this pattern, the upper trendline, the line which connects the highs, and the lower trendline, line which connects the lows, run horizontally parallel and the price action is contained within it.

A horizontal channel is often regarded as one of the suitable patterns for timing the market as the buying and selling points are in consolidation.

Currently, Bonafida (FIDA) is at $0.481608. If the pattern continues, the price of FIDA might reach the resistance level of $0.5358, and $0.7992. If the trend reverses, then the price of FIDA may fall to $0.3608.

Bonafida (FIDA) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Bonafida (FIDA).

FIDA/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Bonafida (FIDA).

Resistance Level 1 $0.6529 Resistance Level 2 $1.4999 Resistance Level 3 $4.0103 Support Level 1 $0.2074

The charts show that FIDA has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, FIDA might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $4.0103.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the FIDA might plummet to almost $0.2074, a bearish signal.

Bonafida (FIDA) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Bonafida (FIDA) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of FIDA lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

FIDA/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Bonafida (FIDA) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the FIDA price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Currently, FIDA is in a bullish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of FIDA at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength inFIDA (RSI) of the FIDA is at a level of 63.26. This means that FIDA is in a nearly overbought state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

Bonafida (FIDA) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional InFIDA (ADX) of Bonafida (FIDA). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

FIDA/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Bonafida (FIDA). Currently, FIDA lies in the range of 38.0585, so it indicates a strong trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility InFIDA (RVI) of Bonafida (FIDA). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of FIDA lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, FIDA’s RSI is at 63.26, thus confirming a potential sell signal.

Comparison of FIDA with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Bonafida (FIDA).

BTC Vs ETH Vs FIDA Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret ETH, BTC, and FIDA are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and FIDA also increase or decrease respectively.

Bonafida (FIDA) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Bonafida (FIDA) might probably attain $5.8 by 2023.

Bonafida (FIDA) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Bonafida (FIDA) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, FIDA might rally to hit $6.5 by 2024.

Bonafida (FIDA) Price Prediction 2025

If Bonafida (FIDA) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, FIDA would rally to hit $7.

Bonafida (FIDA) Price Prediction 2026

If Bonafida (FIDA) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, FIDA would rally to hit $7.6.

Bonafida (FIDA) Price Prediction 2027

If Bonafida (FIDA) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, FIDA would rally to hit $8.3.

Bonafida (FIDA) Price Prediction 2028

If Bonafida (FIDA) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, FIDA would hit $9.

Bonafida (FIDA) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Bonafida (FIDA), it would witness major spikes. FIDA might hit $9.5 by 2029.

Bonafida (FIDA) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Bonafida ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Bonafida (FIDA) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Bonafida (FIDA) might hit $10 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Bonafida network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for FIDA. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Bonafida (FIDA) in 2022 is $4.0103. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Bonafida (FIDA) for 2022 is $0.2074.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Bonafida ecosystem, the performance of Bonafida (FIDA) would rise to reach above its new all-time high (ATH) of $18.77 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that FIDA is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Bonafida (FIDA)?

Bonafida (FIDA) is the native cryptocurrency of Bonafida, a peer-to-peer (P2P) decentralized payment network that was launched in 2014.

2. Where can you purchase Bonafida (FIDA)?

Bonafida (FIDA) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase, Bybit, MEXC, CoinW, OKX, and CoinTiger.

3. Will Bonafida (FIDA) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Bonafida platform, Bonafida (FIDA) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Bonafida (FIDA)?

On Nov 03, 2021, Bonafida (FIDA) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $18.77.

5. Is Bonafida (FIDA) a good investment in 2022?

Bonafida (FIDA) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Bonafida in the past few months, FIDA is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can Bonafida (FIDA) reach $1?

Bonafida (FIDA) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Bonafida (FIDA) will hit $1 soon.

7. What will be the Bonafida (FIDA) price by 2023?

Bonafida (FIDA) price is expected to reach $5.8 by 2023.

8. What will be the Bonafida (FIDA) price by 2024?

Bonafida (FIDA) price is expected to reach $6.5 by 2024.

9. What will be the Bonafida (FIDA) price by 2025?

Bonafida (FIDA) price is expected to reach $7 by 2025.

10. What will be the Bonafida (FIDA) price by 2026?

Bonafida (FIDA) price is expected to reach $7.5 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.