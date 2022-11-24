CA Lawmaker and Lawyer Explain How Politicians’ Anti-LGBTQ Rhetoric Has Life-and-Death Consequences

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Far-right Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called out California State Senator Scott Wiener in a tweet sent on Tuesday.

In the tweet, Greene called Wiener a “communist groomer.”

Wiener responded to the attack by speaking to ABC7 News by phone.

“Usually when she comes after me I get more death threats. So it’s pretty serious and she’s a pretty atrocious human being,” Wiener said.

The word groomer has both homophobic and transphobic undertones and has been used as a slur against LGBTQ people for decades.

However, in recent times, he has regained his popularity among proponents of far-right conspiracy theories, such as QAnon.

“Groomer used to have a specific meaning, but it doesn’t have that meaning anymore because it’s now used primarily to attack LGBTQ people and to basically say we’re pedophiles,” Wiener said.

Also in his tweet, Greene called for the passage of the Child Innocence Protection Act.

The bill, which she introduced to Congress in August, would make it a crime to provide gender-affirming care to a minor.

“Unfortunately, what we know very clearly is that this type of rhetoric from people like Marjorie Taylor Greene has a really devastating impact on the mental health of LGBTQ people, but especially trans kids,” said Samuel Garrett of Equality California.

He says rhetoric like Greene’s can have real, devastating consequences for trans youth – a group that already suffers from disproportionate rates of violence and suicide.

“What we’ve seen over the weekend is that these kinds of statements from her and her colleague, Lauren Boebert in Colorado, combined with lax gun laws, can lead to violent attacks. against the LGBTQ community,” Garrett said.

A new poll released by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation shows that 72% of transgender respondents and 48% of LGBTQ people say the current political environment makes them fear for their personal safety.

All the more reason, says Wiener, he encourages people to resist hate in any way possible.

“Supporting good candidates here in California, across the country, and getting the right people elected to power. That’s ultimately what it’s all about,” Wiener said.

