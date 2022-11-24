Charles Michel in China on December 1 for a summit with Xi Jinping – World

European Council President Charles Michel will travel to Beijing on December 1 for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a European official told AFP on Thursday. This source, confirming information from the Financial Times, specified that the meeting would be officially announced during the day.
