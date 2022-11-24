Check Out This $2.5 Million Medieval Castle Outside Detroit

Chateau LeBlanc is a 10,000 square foot custom property about 30 minutes north of Detroit.

It has 26 rooms spread over five floors and features amenities like a wine cellar and secret passageways.

The chateau, set on over 6 acres, has been on the market for three months and is asking for $2.5 million.

Brent Gatecliff, 64, never imagined owning a castle.

To date, he hasn’t spent a single night at the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion a 30-minute drive north of Detroit, known to locals as LeBlanc Castle.

Located at 2009 Victoria Hill Drive in Rochester, Michigan, the five-level, 10,000-square-foot structure sits on 6.25 acres of land. It is reminiscent of 15th century Scottish medieval times with its secret passages, wooden drawbridge and other classic features like a moat. But there are also more modern facilities such as central heating and air conditioning, a gym and a fire protection system.

Gatecliff became the owner of the castle after entering into a business agreement with James LeBlanc, the original designer and builder of the eponymous castle, in 2015.

LeBlanc first bought the land to build the castle in 1991, according to public records, and he then undertook several trips to Europe, as well as studying several books on the architecture of the castle, to study the subject during the design. of the House. According to Dylan Tent, a Sotheby’s International estate agent who represents Gatecliff, the castle took almost six years to build at a cost of $10.5 million.

The house was intended as an engagement gift from LeBlanc to his wife, Vera, Gatecliff said.

Gatecliff added that LeBlanc was in poor health and struggling to make payments on the property when they met. Gatecliff therefore agreed to loan LeBlanc more than $900,000 to keep the house on the condition that LeBlanc repay the loan in monthly installments. LeBlanc made most of these payments until his death in May 2022 at age 73, leaving Gatecliff in possession of the property.

“James was an incredibly brilliant person,” Gatecliff said. “I saw an opportunity to help a guy who was about to lose his house and eventually became friends with him.”

Gatecliff said he and LeBlanc have a lot in common despite being almost complete strangers when they first met. For example, both men owned businesses in Lake Orion, Michigan. Gatecliff owned a mechanical supply company called Pipe Systems, Inc., while LeBlanc ran a military contracting company called Advanced Defense Vehicle Systems. (Gatecliff said he helped LeBlanc get parts for some military vehicles he was working on after they met.)

Since taking possession of the castle, Gatecliff said he has updated several elements of the house’s infrastructure. He replaced the water heater, installed six new furnaces and added six new programmable thermostats.

Gatecliff has also received several offers on the property since taking possession, but none have been successful so far. The castle is sold as is and the price includes all period furniture. However, he is currently under contract and Tent told Insider the deal could be done as early as mid-December.

“The quality craftsmanship that went into building this home is truly amazing,” Gatecliff said. “It’s easy to see in the inlaid wood, the antique chandeliers and the oak ceilings. It’s really amazing.”