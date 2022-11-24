China encroaches on 36 hectares of land in Nepal in 10 places: report

According to the report, China has encroached on 36 hectares of Nepalese land in 10 places. (Representative)

Kathmandu:

China’s strategy of salami slices on the northern border of Nepal has resulted in the encroachment of 36 hectares of Nepalese land at 10 places on the northern border by China.

According to the investigation document released by the Ministry of Agriculture, China has encroached on 36 hectares of Nepalese land at 10 locations on the northern border. Similarly, the study conducted by the Ministry of Interior concluded that there is a need to include border issues in Nepal’s “state policy”, Meta Khabar reported.

However, the global community and the Nepalese themselves are probably unaware of the magnitude of the problem.

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) built a livestock veterinary center in 2016, located in a district of Nepal, but Nepal has not responded to this.

In a February 2022 report by UK-based media, China accused Nepal of encroaching on common borders. According to the publication, based on official documents, China has started efforts to build canals and roads around the border post in Nepal’s far western Humla district.

China has also been accused of “surveillance activities in the Lalungzong border area, the Chinese border next to Nepal”, Media Dabali reported.

Recent reports have revealed that not only Nepalese farmers are facing restrictions on cattle grazing, but also that the ban on “Hindu and Buddhist shrines” in the border area has been imposed by China.

The extent of Chinese encroachment is such that more than seven of Nepal’s 15 districts bordering China face Chinese land encroachment, including Dolakha, Gorkha, Darchula, Humla, Sindhupalchok, Sankhuwasa and Rasuwa districts. , reported Meta Khabar.

The villages of Darchula and Gorkha were also taken over by China, the latest example being the village of Rui. In September 2020, China also built eleven structures on the remote border of Humla district.

The pillars of this district turned out to have been demolished and moved by China. The Nepalese government at the time instructed the Ministry of Interior to investigate the situation in Humla district.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the study committee headed by Joint Secretary Jayanarayan Acharas submitted a report to the Minister of Interior in the last week of September 2021.

The study made some recommendations of a strategic nature related to the status of the border pillar, while the government made strategic recommendations that the border dispute should be included in state policy and find a quick solution – long and short and study China is building structures and roads in the interior of Nepal.

This is not the first incident of Chinese encroachment and interference in Nepalese lands. In 2009, PLA troops “entered [an] unprotected district and built a veterinary centre”. According to the Himalayan Times, in 2017 the Ministry of Agriculture released an investigative document which “shows that China has encroached on 36 hectares of Nepal at 10 locations along from the northern border.” In the same report, in 2016, China claimed to have built many buildings in Nepal.

In 2020, an investigation by the British newspaper revealed that China occupied 150 hectares of Nepalese land in five districts including Humla.

MP Humla Chakka Bahadur Lama expressed concern over the sighting saying “Column 11 is missing”.

In September 2020, a protest took place outside the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu regarding the illegal 9/11 house construction in Humla district of Nepal.

Although the report indicates that the Nepalese Foreign Ministry raised the issue of encroachment with the Chinese, the general opinion is that Nepal’s diplomatic silence is maintained.

This silence has been continuously maintained not only by the leadership of the Chinese Friendly Communist Party in Nepal, but also by the leadership of the Nepalese Congress (the current government headed by Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba), Media Dabali reported.

The silence of the Nepalese government on this issue will not only marginalize the parliament, but will make it difficult to convince the population that the country’s northern border is secure.

Moreover, the suppression of criticism of China further encourages Nepal’s northern neighbor to pursue its expansionist plans. China has claimed alleged violations of Nepal’s geographical integrity by promoting the false narrative that Nepal has no territorial issues with China but only with India, Meta Khabar reported.

“Acquire de facto control” and increase its control over the border. China’s incursion into Nepal “is part of a wider pattern of Chinese encroachment into neighboring Bhutan and Indian territory”, Media Dabali reported.

As a result, China’s border activities pose a threat to Nepal’s northern border. Due to the negative impact on the country’s cultural and religious traditions, but also on the local economy, Nepal must resolve the border dispute with China as soon as possible.

