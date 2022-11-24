China sets record for daily Covid-19 cases — RT World News

Nearly 31,500 people were diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday, according to official data

China recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus infections on Wednesday since the pandemic began nearly three years ago, official data showed.

There were 31,444 new cases of the disease in the country on Nov. 23, of which 3,927 were symptomatic and 27,517 asymptomatic, the National Health Bureau said Thursday.

The figures surpassed the previous 24-hour infection record, set on April 13, which stood at 29,317 cases.

Beijing has pursued a strict zero-Covid policy since the first outbreak of the disease in the city of Wuhan in late 2019, with strict lockdowns and widespread testing, meaning the current number of infections is still low compared to many. many other countries.

The highest infection rate on record was recorded in the United States – the country hardest hit by the pandemic – with 1.35 million new cases in a single day in January.

China eased some of the rules aimed at tackling the virus earlier in November, easing quarantine requirements for those entering the country and simplifying a system for designating high-risk areas.

READ MORE:

China announces first Covid-19 death since May

However, rising case numbers in cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou prompted authorities to tighten restrictions.

In the capital, people now need a negative PCR test result, dating back less than 48 hours, to enter shopping malls, hotels, government buildings and other public places. Schools in Beijing have also switched to online classes, according to local authorities.