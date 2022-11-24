Crypto Firm FTX’s Ownership of US Bank Raises Questions

Among the many surprising assets uncovered in the bankruptcy of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, there is one relatively small one that could raise big concerns: a stake in one of the smallest banks in the country.

The bank, Farmington State Bank at Washington State has only one branch and, until this year, only three employees. It didn’t offer online banking or even a credit card.

The connection between the small bank and the collapse of FTX raises new questions about the exchange and its operations. Among them: how closely is FTX, which was based in the Bahamas, connected to the wider financial system? What else could regulators have missed? And in the hunt for missing FTX assets, how will Farmington be dragged into multi-billion dollar bankruptcy?

The ties between FTX and Farmington State Bank began in March when Alameda Research, a junior trading company and sister company to FTX, invested $11.5 million in the bank’s parent company, FBH.